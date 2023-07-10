Theresa Luhm, managing director of the center, said the state’s first obligation is to students in traditional public schools, where there is a backlog of building needs.

“We know that even beyond what is being currently spent on school construction, there’s at least another $7 billion needed to meet both the capacity needs and the building remediation in those former Abbott school districts,” she added.

Luhm said one of their main concerns about the speaker’s proposal is that public money would go to fund private property owners.

“Charter schools are housed in private buildings, buildings owned by private companies,” she said. “If those charter schools close, that money or those renovations would revert to whoever owns the property, which we don’t think is a great way to spend taxpayer dollars.”

But the charter school association argues that students who are placed in charter schools are still public school students. It’s also the case Charlottee Tullo made in support of the proposal.

“Why can’t you equally fund a safe, healthy environment for all these kids to learn in,” she asked.

Tullo, a native Texan, took full custody of her three grandchildren before moving to New Jersey. She moved them to Foundation Academies from the Trenton Public School district, after hearing about the school at church. She felt the resources would be better there for her grandkids, who have special needs.

“My granddaughter who graduated in 2020 had an auditory issue,” she said. “I had been trying to get her tested through my traditional public school and wasn’t able to do that.”

When her granddaughter began attending Foundation, she was tested right away, and a curriculum was adapted towards her learning style, Tullo said. Another curriculum was customized for another grandchild who is high-functioning autistic.

Tullo said she became aware of the funding disparities between charter and traditional public schools when she became a parent liaison for Foundation Academies.

“As a taxpaying parent, I just feel like they’re so wrong because they’re all public school kids,” she said. “It’s really strange to me how they separate the two.”

Everyone but New Jersey

New Jersey, along with Oregon and Pennsylvania, is one of three states where charter schools do not have access to money to address their building needs.

“It’s quite common for states with charter school laws to provide at least some access to capital funds,” said Robin Lake, director of the Center on Reinventing Public Education at Arizona State University, adding that each state addresses the issue differently. “They’ll often take an equity lens to that question and say charter schools operating in higher needs areas have higher priority for those capital funds.”

The New Jersey Public Charter School Association says 90% of the state’s charter school students are in SDA districts. The vast majority of them are students of color and 77% of students, overall, qualify for free or reduced-price lunch.

“These are the same kids with the same needs in these communities [as] their friends, their neighbors, in many cases, they’re siblings of the student that attends [a traditional public school,]” said Harry Lee. “We should be treating every kid fairly.”

The association conducted a survey of facility needs among charter and renaissance schools across the state. Three renaissance and 58 charter schools responded to the survey. The results indicated that $900 million is needed to address their building concerns over the next decade.

That report is the basis of the association’s “Same Kids, Same Needs” social media campaign to get Speaker Coughlin’s bill passed. An Assembly committee voted to send the bill to the full chamber in February, where it is currently awaiting a discussion and vote.

Lee said the bill provides a framework that would allow charter schools to “actually stand in line” for capital funding.

“In future discussions, the legislature is going to allocate what they can allocate on facilities funding,” he said. “We want to be part of that conversation.”

Luhm, with the Education Law Center, suggests the state Department of Education be “a little more rigorous in approving facilities for charter schools.”

“Perhaps at the beginning of the process that should be vetted more so we don’t end up having to put public money to fund property that’s owned by private entities,” she said.