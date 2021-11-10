Veteran sends funny messages with a serious mission

Bell said he chose simple cardboard signs as a way to communicate as a contrast to most other things people will see on Instagram. “Everything is filtered, screened, you know, colors are balanced. And I was really kind of thrown by this juxtaposition of low technology on a high-technology platform.”

But, he said, there’s more than immediately hits the eye.

“I think about it like an infographic. Like, there’s something I want to tell you. But it might not just be the words, it might be how I’m dressed or where I’m at. But you have to look at the picture, and I want the layers to be there.” He is typically pictured wearing a baseball cap backwards, a military green T-shirt that shows off his tattoos, and sunglasses.

Bell, who was a Marine infantry rifleman, left active duty in 2011. He was deployed twice to Afghanistan during his military career. “I think in particular with military service, you have these really life-changing experiences and there’s some bonding that happens. I think that comes from just service to others in general.”

He said many veterans feel a sense of deep isolation when they get out of the military. “After you’re done, you just kind of scatter to the wind, to all the different corners of the country.”

He’d felt that sense of loneliness, especially after he first got out, and it started to come back up again as the country started to go into pandemic lockdowns.

“And I was like, what if I made a healthy online community? What if I was able to get people to laugh more and hurt themselves less?”

Many of the messages Bell posts on “Veteran with a Sign” are light-hearted and funny — things like, “I joined for the discounts,” or “Are you hurt or are you injured?”

Some feel like inside jokes for those who have served: “Chili Mac is the best MRE,” or “If I was a Seal, this would’ve gotten me a book deal.”