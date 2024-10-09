From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

About two weeks ago, Ediomi Utuk-Lowery got an unexpected email. It was about a medication called voxelotor, which she has been taking to help manage her sickle cell disease, an inherited blood disorder.

“I read the email, I was like, wait a minute, this can’t be real,” Utuk-Lowery said. “So I Googled it, and then I saw the articles, and I’m just like, no, this cannot be happening.”

The email explained that Pfizer, which manufactured and sold voxelotor under the brand name Oxbryta, voluntarily pulled the medication from shelves over the company’s safety concerns in ongoing clinical trials outside the United States.

The treatment drug has been on the market here since 2019, when it won approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Utuk-Lowery said it’s been working well for her, increasing hemoglobin and oxygen levels in her red blood cells, which makes the recall especially devastating.

“It took a couple days for me to even be able to understand what my doctor was suggesting my weaning protocol should be, because everybody was busy,” she said. “It was a shock to the community. Nobody was prepped.”

Philadelphia health providers and patients say the abrupt move has left them scrambling to find alternative plans for what is a rare disorder that already has few treatment options.

Now, they are banding together as a community to find a new way forward for people living with sickle cell disease, and to increase awareness among the general public about the need for more investment in research and therapies for this disease.

“Our community definitely feels the rub with this one, and it’s so important that we don’t lose the long-term goal of a cure, right?” said Utuk-Lowery, who is also the co-founder of the Crescent Foundation in Philly. “This is the opportunity where you either stay focused or you get off track, and I want our community to stay focused.”

People born with sickle cell inherit the genetic condition from both parents, who either have the disease themselves or carry the genetic trait. There are four subtypes of the disease, each with varying levels of severity and health complications.

An estimated 100,000 people in the U.S. are living with sickle cell, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More than 90% of patients are Black or of African descent. Other patients are typically from Central and South America, or are of Middle Eastern, Asian, Indian, and Mediterranean descent.

The disease affects red blood cells, which contain the protein hemoglobin, which carries oxygen to the body’s organs and tissue. Sickle cell disease impairs red blood cells’ ability to hold onto oxygen, causing anemia and organ damage. Blood cells can also become rigid and warped into the shape of the letter C, so when they travel through small blood vessels, they can get painfully stuck.

“And this pain, when you talk to patients, is nearly indescribable,” said Dr. Alexis Thompson, chief of the Division of Hematology at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “And unfortunately also, even with new treatments, it is still a condition that is associated with a shortened lifespan.”

Stem cell transplants can cure the disease, but the high-risk procedure is performed on few patients and has several short- and long-term health consequences. Newer gene therapies also hold hope for long-term benefits, but they are not yet broadly accessible.