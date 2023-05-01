After 30 years, a Philly ‘safe haven’ for addiction treatment has quietly closed

Angie Gilbert, a registered nurse and managing director of addiction services at PHMC, started her career at the organization around the same time CHANCES opened.

“For women to come into a safe space where you’re not [asked], ‘Were you drinking when you were pregnant? Are you still getting high, and you’re pregnant?’” she said. “That judgment wasn’t there.”

The program later expanded to include men. In addition to medication-assisted treatment, counseling, and behavioral health services, CHANCES also offered a range of wrap-around services like life skills training, job support, and a summer camp for kids.

If participants needed other medical care, PHMC leaders said it was easy to refer people to their federally qualified health center, which is located in the same building.

Adams, 60, found a way to attend group meetings or counseling sessions nearly every day, even when he started working full time, because the program, he said, became a vital part of his recovery.

“You start to feel that you got somebody who really genuinely cares about you,” he said. “Somebody that loves you and somebody that wants to see you do right — instead of being shuffled around.”

CHANCES was a network member of Community Behavioral Health, the managed care organization for Philadelphia’s behavioral health services and related funding.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the program adopted a new insurance reimbursement model that moved away from fee-for-service and toward a type of value-based payment.

Donna Bailey, chief integrated health services officer at PHMC, said the move was well intentioned, but ultimately left the program in significant debt. Combined with pandemic-related staffing and utilization issues, leaders said they made the hard decision to close CHANCES on March 31.

“It’s been challenging,” Bailey said, “and certainly for the program leadership who developed attachments to the programs and the participants, it’s really hard.”