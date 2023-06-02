Horseshoe crabs — with their spidery legs, shield-like shells and long tails — might look intimidating. But they’re quite helpless when their awkward bodies flip upside down, and they can’t get themselves right side up.

Conservationists say it’s perfectly safe — and good manners — to give the so-called living fossils a helping hand.

“They’re a little bit clumsy, or bumbling,” said Caitlin Chaney of the Center for the Inland Bays in Delaware. “They’re not the best swimmers, and they get tossed around by the tides in the water. Their tail is kind of like a rudder to turn themselves over. But sometimes they need a little help.”

For more than 400 million years, horseshoe crabs have spawned at the full and new moon high tides in the late spring along the coasts of New Jersey and Delaware. This Saturday, a full moon will light up the beach and the crabs are sure to follow.

Upon spotting a horseshoe crab on its back, grab the edge of its shell, turn the crab over and place it where it was found. The tail should be in a straight position before the body is lowered, otherwise the crab could flip back over again.

“Their pinchers are way too weak to actually pinch you. They don’t have any teeth. Their tail … [is] not going to sting you or stab you,” Chaney said. “They’re totally safe to handle, if necessary.”