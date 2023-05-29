The number of early arrivals is a bit higher than in the past few years, Berger said. It’s a positive sign for the robin-sized birds that are listed as a threatened species by the federal government. The population of red knots declined about 75% from the 1980s to the 2000s, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service reports, largely because of reduced horseshoe crab eggs.

The birds’ stop along the Delaware Bay is crucial to the success of their migration, which can start as far away as the southern tip of South America and continues on into Canada.

“They arrive here, and they really need to build up their weight,” Berger said. “They arrive at about 100 grams. And in the two or three weeks that they’re here, they will almost double their weight. And that is possible because of the abundance of horseshoe crab eggs when they’re in Delaware Bay. That is all they eat.”

In April, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service unveiled its final recovery plan for the red knot, which includes plans to designate nearly 700,000 acres of land in New Jersey, Delaware, and 11 other states as critical habitats for the birds. That designation calls for federal agencies to, “use their authorities to conserve endangered and threatened species, and to consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service about actions that they carry out, fund, or authorize to ensure that they will not destroy or adversely modify critical habitat.”

On Tuesday, U.S. Senator Tom Carper of Delaware joined Kyla Hastie, acting regional director for the USFWS Northeast Region at the DuPont Nature Center in Milford to talk about the red knot recovery plan and get a first-hand look at the arriving birds.

“As climate change continues to imperil important habitat along the red knots’ migration route, it is our shared responsibility to conserve Delaware’s natural beauty, which attracts more than wildlife,” Carper said.

A recent study pointed to the Delaware Bayshore’s value, both economic and environmental. Much of that economic activity is driven by birders and others who come to see natural areas along the bay.

“Tourism in Delaware, including birding and other nature activities, contributes nearly $4 billion to our economy annually,” Carper said. “It’s a win-win when we work together to protect our natural resources like our red knots.”

It’s not just climate change that threatens the red knots. Their food source, horseshoe crab eggs, has been declining in numbers. “They’ve been going down for a number of reasons,” Berger said. “Climate change may be one, but also because they’re harvested and used as bait. Not the eggs, but the horseshoe crabs themselves are used as bait for eel, and conch, and a number of other things. The crabs were not used for bait before about the 1990s.”