Often overlooked Delaware Bayshore worth millions to local community, study finds

The study didn’t offer a total dollar figure for the area’s impact, but found “the estimated value for leisure, recreation, and wildlife-viewing alone is potentially substantial, at over several million dollars per year.”

“When we think about economics, it’s usually like fiscal or financial or budget, things that we think about,” Egan said. “But what economists have done increasingly is describe how there’s value nature holds that aren’t observed in markets. They’re not something that we can purchase, but it’s something we know is very important.”

It did put dollar figures on individual attractions in the area. For instance, tourist activity at Abbot’s Mill Nature Center could be worth as much as $6.3 million, while horseshoe crab and other wildlife viewing around Slaughter Beach would generate more than $1 million.

The study also looked at the value of the watershed in a different way than a typical economic study.

Egan said researchers accounted for the worth of the land for its ability to draw visitors for things like for hiking, bird-watching, and other nature activities. They also calculated the worth of the land in its natural function to protect areas further inland from both rising sea levels and strong coastal storms.

That natural protective function of the wetlands reduced insurance claims by as much as $125,000 per extreme weather event, the study found.

“Imagine a tree, if you do a total economic value of it, if it filters the air for people, then you might have reduced costs of illness,” she said. “So, it’s a little bit different and it’s a more holistic picture of what nature provides to humans.”

That type of analysis points towards the need to make sure natural areas like the Bayshore are protected for years to come.

“We want people to come and enjoy the area, but we also want to protect the resources so we can continue to enjoy that area,” she said. “That’s the same thing with the tree. Look, 100 years out, we want that value to continue.”