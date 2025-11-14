From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

For nearly a year, diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives have been under attack in the United States, starting at the federal level and filtering through almost all aspects of the business, educational and nonprofit communities.

The Trump administration argues that such initiatives are discriminatory against white men. Feeling the mounting pressure, some institutions have scrubbed DEI and other similar-sounding titles from their names.

But, the Chamber of Commerce of Southern New Jersey continues to push against those political winds by continuing its DEI programming for members. Its advisory council has also said they have no intention of changing.

Christina M. Renna, president and CEO of the chamber, said that the acronym “DEI” has been politicized. She said that diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, or DEIB, which is what the organization uses, is part of its fabric.

“I think there is a misconception about DEI and what those letters and what they stand for,” Renna said. “I always tell people to say the words — diversity, equity, inclusion. Those are words that every person should believe in, stand for and want in their community and organization.”

In October, Renna hosted one of the chamber’s annual DEIB events at The Legacy Country Club in Cherry Hill. While some traditional sponsors did not participate, the event sold more than 150 tickets, topping last year’s total, she said.

“For us, I don’t see it as a choice,” Renna said. “We are a chamber of commerce. We are a community organization that represents the businesses and nonprofits in South Jersey. Our membership should look like the community in which we serve. We live in a very diverse community in South Jersey.”

What is DEI?

Harvard Business School’s online course Leadership, Ethics and Corporate Accountability, breaks down DEI in the following way.

Diversity: The presence and participation of individuals with varying backgrounds and perspectives, including those who have been traditionally underrepresented.

Equity: Equal access to opportunities in fair, just and impartial treatment.

Inclusion: A sense of belonging in an environment where all feel welcomed, accepted and respected.

While DEI has been around since the 1960s and the use of the acronym flourished in the 2010s, it became more publicly known starting in 2020 as companies grappled with the social unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.