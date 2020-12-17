New Jersey assesses post-storm damage, urges caution on the roads

Cleanup is underway in New Jersey after heavy, wet snow blanketed the Garden State on Wednesday.

Vehicles currently under travel restrictions — including tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles — will be able to resume normal travel on the following highways in both directions starting at 11 a.m.:

I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138

I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)

I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border

I-295, from I-195 to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)

NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287

According to New Jersey’s Department of Transportation, state highways are in generally good condition, but officials cite drifting snow and ice as a concern.

NJDOT urged drivers to exercise caution, as roads may be slippery. Drivers are also asked to stay clear of snowplows, spreaders and emergency responders.

New Jersey State Police said that they have responded to 207 car crashes and 426 motorist aids since Wednesday morning.