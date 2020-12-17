New Jersey assesses post-storm damage, urges caution on the roads
Cleanup is underway in New Jersey after heavy, wet snow blanketed the Garden State on Wednesday.
Vehicles currently under travel restrictions — including tractor-trailers, empty straight CDL-weighted trucks, passenger vehicles pulling trailers, recreational vehicles and motorcycles — will be able to resume normal travel on the following highways in both directions starting at 11 a.m.:
- I-78, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-80, from the Pennsylvania border to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-195, from I-295 to NJ Route 138
- I-280, from I-80 to I-95 (New Jersey Turnpike)
- I-287, from NJ Route 440 to the New York State border
- I-295, from I-195 to the Scudders Falls Bridge (Pennsylvania border)
- NJ Route 440, from the Outerbridge Crossing to I-287
According to New Jersey’s Department of Transportation, state highways are in generally good condition, but officials cite drifting snow and ice as a concern.
NJDOT urged drivers to exercise caution, as roads may be slippery. Drivers are also asked to stay clear of snowplows, spreaders and emergency responders.
New Jersey State Police said that they have responded to 207 car crashes and 426 motorist aids since Wednesday morning.
Crews will continue to work through the day to ensure roads are in good condition for the evening commute.
“If you are driving today, remember to clear snow and ice before you drive, plan extra travel time, and maintain a safe following distance from other vehicles,” NJDOT wrote in a press release.
Areas in Burlington County have seen up to 6.5 inches of snowfall, according to the National Weather Service. Camden County has recorded up to 5.2 inches.
High winds, snow, sleet, and freezing rain continue across the state, Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Thursday, adding that New Jerseyans should remain home and stay home.
During #WinterStormGail, we urge all New Jerseyans to stay off the roads, stay home, stay safe, and stay updated:
🔦Preparedness: @ReadyNJ
⚠️Safety: @NJSP
🔆Utilities: @NJBPU
🛣️Traffic: @NJDOT_info
🩺Health: @NJDeptofHealth
👥Human Services: @NJDHS
♨️Warming Centers: @NJ211
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) December 17, 2020
As of Thursday morning, New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has reported more than 4,000 power outages statewide, down from a peak of around 13,000 overnight.
Residents are urged to call their utility company to report any downed lines or power outages.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!