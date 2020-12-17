Icy conditions remain after heavy, wet snow hits Philly region

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

After a heavy burst of snow dropped multiple inches of snow from Philadelphia to the suburbs, the cleanup was underway Thursday morning.

Any untreated surface will be quite slushy and slippery. A final band of snow pivoted through Philadelphia, the suburbs, Lehigh Valley and central New Jersey during the overnight hours and into the early morning hours Thursday, potentially adding to snow totals. Snow continued to fall in some neighborhoods after 6 a.m.

Roads… they’re not great. But the storm is moving out and crews are out working their magic! Take it slow if you head out early, and wait to drive if you can. We’re on @NBCPhiladelphia! @SheilaWatko @BillHenleyUSA pic.twitter.com/9ddosa4BWh — Krystal Klei (@KrystalKlei) December 17, 2020



Temperatures dropped into the upper 20s for the morning commute. This means that some of the back roads and neighborhood streets will be icy if left untreated. Driving conditions will be toughest from Philadelphia, northern Delaware, and points north and west into the suburbs and Lehigh Valley.

Final snow totals continue to look like 6 to 10 inches in the suburbs, 3 to 6 inches in the City and 2 to 5 inches across Delaware River neighborhoods in New Jersey.

The snow and ice will be extremely heavy to remove. The snow was a wet, pasty, almost cement-like snow with ice and rain added into it. If you’re not in good shape or health, please have someone else remove it for you. Otherwise, the risk of a heart attack is much higher than a light and fluffy snow.