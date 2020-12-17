Everyone has something they love about snow days.

For some, it’s hot chocolate with marshmallows after your hands have gone numb with cold. For others, it’s a snow angel on a street that drifts have closed off to traffic.

For South Philadelphia’s Rita Anne Provenzano, the best part is the peacefulness.

“There’s a quiet that comes from it,” said Provenzano, who took the small group of preschoolers she babysits outside Wednesday to enjoy the first flakes. “It’s fresh. And it’s clean. And it quiets the city.”

But for K-12 students this year, even with powder still coating parts of the region Thursday morning, the snow days of yore seem to be slipping into a tale from time’s past.

Because most schools in the Philadelphia area have gone (or stayed) all virtual in recent weeks, many districts have decided to hold classes as normal no matter the weather. And now that districts have ensured that most kids have laptops at home, this set up could be a blueprint that outlasts COVID-19.

“The beauty of digital learning is that inclement weather will not impact the ability to continue carrying out teaching and learning,” School District of Philadelphia Superintendent William Hite said at a press conference Wednesday.

That isn’t true for the roughly 2,000 kids who do their virtual school work at the city’s 77 remote learning locations, known as “access centers.” Those centers closed Wednesday at 1 p.m., and are closed all day Thursday.

A school district spokesperson told WHYY that children who rely on them should contact their schools to request assignments that can be done without an internet connection.

For some families that are learning from home right now — district policy or not — snow days are not going away.

On Tuesday, Graduate Hospital mom Caitlin Brown vowed that her 8-year-old son Turner was going to have a snow day — rules be damned.