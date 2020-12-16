This story originally appeared on Chalkbeat Philadelphia.

Sledding. Throwing snowballs. Making a snowman.

With the region’s first significant snowfall since March 2019 on the way, parents and students are chattering online about how welcome it would be — after hours of Zoom classes and all the stresses of being cooped up in the pandemic — to have a good old-fashioned snow day.

Bah Humbug! Not in Philadelphia. No need to have a snow day if classes are remote, the reasoning goes.

Perfectly logical. But is it right?

Parent Jennifer Byiers, a member of the Facebook group NW PHL public schools, tweeted at Superintendent William Hite:

@SDPHite please reconsider your policy. Many other school districts are recognizing the healing powers of a snow day. pic.twitter.com/1gcZ18O7Ke — Jenny Byiers (@JennyByiers) December 15, 2020

There are scores of comments on Byiers’ Facebook post of her tweet, many of them lighthearted. “We’re taking the ‘snow day’ if principal Mommy says so,” wrote one parent. “I need a snow day more than my wee one,” posted another.

Not everyone wants a “snow day,” however. One person pointed out that many parents are working from home and if their child is not occupied by school, it will wreak havoc on their schedule.

The district — which is not the only one taking a no snow day stance — is standing firm.

“Since all classes are being held virtually at this time, there will be no change to class schedules and all students are expected to log in to their classes at their normal times,” said district spokeswoman Monica Lewis in a statement.

“The District has made significant investments to allow for our students to engage in digital learning since school buildings were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic last spring,” she added. “The beauty of virtual learning environments is that inclement weather doesn’t impact the ability to continue teaching and learning.