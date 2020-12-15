This story originally appeared on NBC10.

From the Lehigh Valley to the Jersey Shore, a major winter storm is expected to have very different impacts as it roars through the Philadelphia region Wednesday into Thursday. Some areas could get around a foot of snow while other areas see heavy rain and a flooding threat.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather Team has issued a FIRST ALERT for heavy snow, heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding for the area from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning due to a high impact nor’easter. A winter storm warning is in effect for all Pennsylvania counties in the region.

The storm will begin Wednesday afternoon and is expected to peak Wednesday evening through the early overnight hours Thursday. Then it tapers off Thursday morning with snow showers as heavy wind gusts could cause power outages.

The further you are from the coast, the more snow that is expected. Some neighborhoods to the north and west could get around a foot of snow while barely any snow falls along the Jersey Shore. Notice how thin the snow total lines are between several inches of snow and only a couple of inches.

Tuesday is a good day to clean out gutters and drains and make any other preps needed before the storm as conditions will remain clear through the day.