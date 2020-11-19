Check out our Watershed Watch series for more stories.

Linda Blythe has been hiking in the John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge for over 40 years.

In that time, she’s witnessed a lot of changes at the wildlife refuge in Tinicum Township, Delaware County, near Philadelphia International Airport. But not many were like the havoc wreaked by Tropical Storm Isaias on Aug. 4.

“For the second time in my lifetime, Darby Creek overflowed in Heinz National Wildlife Refuge,” Blythe said.

More than three months and a major restoration effort later, things at the refuge are almost back to the way they were before that day.

Darby Creek, a tributary of the Delaware River, runs through the refuge. Heavy rains from Isaias caused the creek to overflow into Philadelphia’s Eastwick neighborhood as well as the refuge’s entrance way and most of its major trails.

The water covered the boardwalk that crosses the impoundment where visitors to the refuge watch birds, the boardwalk staircase “turned into a waterfall,” and the “embankment just washed away,” Blythe told WHYY News.

Blythe, 63, who lives in West Philadelphia, volunteers as a “weed warrior,” protecting the refuge from invasive species. Before COVID-19, she visited there every week. A few days after Isaias, she saw damage to the habitat and litter brought in from Darby Creek hanging from the trees.

You could see “trash bags that are five feet above where you’re standing on the trail. So that shows the high-water mark,” said Blythe.

On Aug. 4, refuge manager Lamar Gore waded through the water gushing into the impoundment from the Dike Trail.

The creek was bound to flood, Gore said in an interview this month, because of what he called a “magical mixture” in August — the simultaneous tropical storm, full moon and high tide. But those weren’t the only reasons for the extreme flooding.

Darby Creek flows into Tinicum Marsh in the center of the refuge, the largest freshwater marsh in Pennsylvania. The marsh used to be about 6,000 acres and is now only 200 acres because of development — the City of Philadelphia displaced thousands of people to develop Eastwick, a predominantly Black neighborhood, over the marshland, which has flooded more than 10 times in the last 20 years.

Tidal marsh is meant to slow down and absorb floodwater. But now, there isn’t enough marsh to do the job, especially as rainfall intensity continues to increase in the northeastern United States.

“Back in the day, I don’t think folks had a good grasp of how much damage they could cause by building on the lower part of a watershed,” said Gore. It’s common all over the country: People build over marshes for roads and homes, like in Eastwick, and airports, like PHL.

Parts of the damaged habitat are already regrowing, according to Gore. He doesn’t think there is any long-term damage to the animal populations.

The animals are resilient, Gore said.

U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service maintenance professionals from three other refuges and from the Heinz regional office came together to help on the “maintenance action team.” They closed the refuge and spent three weeks repairing the roads.

After Isaias, the paths were too dangerous to enter. Now, they’re accessible again.