Revisiting the perfect storm

Dan Hopkins, a professor of political science at the University of Pennsylvania, says local elections are becoming increasingly nationalized in the sense that the trends are synchronizing.

“After 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president, we saw significant Democratic activism. And often it was, not always, led by women. And it was very often, particularly in 2017 and also 2019, targeted locally. And so we saw the energy and the concern that was generated in some quarters by the Trump administration catalyzed a wave of activism that, in part, then accelerated trends that were already afoot,” Hopkins said.

Though predicting the future is impossible, he thinks there is a recurring idea to keep in mind.

“One thing that we know is that when one party controls the presidency, the other party tends to do much better down ballot in off-cycle elections, and in midterm elections. And that has been as close to a law in American politics as you can find. And so, I don’t see much indication that 2021 is going to be any different,” Hopkins said.

Zidek, now the Delco Council chair, was a political newbie in 2017, yanked into politics by two forces, he said in a recent interview.

“The first was the election of Donald Trump. And the second was based upon things that I learned when I looked into politics more than I ever had before, again motivated by the election of Donald Trump … the fact that a single party had been ruling Delaware County since the Civil War. And that led to disastrous results, from my perspective,” Zidek said.

When Madden recalled the election of 2017 and his first months in office, he said he didn’t realize what he was getting into when confronted with the “dominance by the Delaware County Republican patronage machine.”

“And the result of it was a county that, to be very blunt, was providing fewer services for the highest taxes in the region. And that’s what you get when you have government that’s essentially been built to funnel as efficiently as possible taxpayer dollars to friends of the party instead of servicing the community,” Madden said

During their first two years on council, Democrats Madden and Zidek were bound by the limitations of numbers as they were outflanked, 3 to 2. Previously, Delaware County had a long-standing tradition of 5-0 votes.

Before Madden and Zidek were elected, the last ‘no’ votes came in 2010, when Republican Councilman Andy Lewis voted against the Philadelphia Union stadium and a corresponding tax hike.

Following ‘lowercase corruption’ — promises fulfilled

New political leaders often face the problems of their predecessors. Madden said he and Zidek inherited “lowercase corruption.”

The two Democratic council members couldn’t do much while outnumbered, but once they were joined by three more Democrats — Elaine Schaefer, Monica Taylor, and Christine Reuther — the group was able to deliver on several major campaign promises.

One of the biggest achievements for the first all-Democratic County Council was recently ending the $259 million deal with GEO Group, in effect deprivatizing the county’s prison, the George W. Hill Correctional Facility.

Assuming the state gives the green light, another campaign promise will likely be kept in January, when Delco hopes to officially debut its brand new health department.

And though the County Council has been largely unsuccessful in its attempts to thwart the sale of the regional wastewater system commonly known as DELCORA to Aqua Pennsylvania (it’s still in limbo), the council passed ordinances to shore up ethics reform and put an end to alleged sweetheart deals.

Things haven’t all been smooth sailing, however. Unlike previous iterations of the council, this group has disagreed on quite a few occasions. Most notably, Madden and Zidek went back and forth during a recent public meeting over a Solid Waste Authority selection.

“Anyone who’s been paying attention the last two years, they’re gonna see that we don’t always agree, and sometimes our disagreements are rather forceful, but they’re, they’re respectful,” Madden said.

He thinks such moments of disagreement are signs of a healthy governing body.

Republican candidates reject the ‘old guard’

As in 2017, when Madden and Zidek combined to achieve the unthinkable, their GOP counterparts in 2021, Frank Agovino and Joe Lombardo, are now presenting a similar united front in a first attempt to regain control of the council.

Lombardo said that neither of them has “personal agendas” and that, as business people, they don’t even need the money.

“I don’t need that paycheck from the County of Delaware to be on County Council. I get paid $200 a month to be the mayor for Clifton Heights, which with the amount of time that I put in is probably about 10 cents an hour. So, we’re not doing it for the money. We’re doing it because we feel there’s a need within the county, and changes have to be made,” Lombardo said.

Agovino and Lombardo have a laundry list of complaints they hope to address if elected.

“Joe and I are just concerned about the county taking back the prison, the health department. We’re concerned about the spending pieces of those two large entities, whether they’re going to manage that. We’re not really sure that they have the human capital to even manage it, let alone we’re using COVID money,” Agovino said.

He thinks members of the current council have earned a bit of a reputation as big spenders. He criticized their use of consultants and the legal fees they have tallied up. Agovino also accused the current council of having an “our way or the highway” mentality.

Though Agovino and Lombardo both said they don’t have issues with a health department per se, the two Republican hopefuls do take issue with the future health inspection process. Although he said it’s a need, Lombardo wondered why the department can’t just be an office.

“My concept of it is this: It’s not broken. So why are you trying to fix something that works just fine? Why can’t it just be a resource for the municipalities in the county? Why does it have to be more than it needs to be? I think that the current County Council has this grand idea to have big government. I think that they’re trying to make Delaware County like Philadelphia — and it’s not,” Lombardo said.

Agovino said that talk around the county is that a lot of voters have buyer’s remorse, which is why they hit the stump about eight months ago. Despite both being lifelong Republicans, they wanted to make it clear that they are neither career politicians nor members of the establishment.

“We are not part of that old guard of the Republican Party of Delaware County. We are new fresh faces, and we are not controlled by anybody. Frank makes his own decisions. I make my own decisions. We ran our campaigns together. We raised money together,” Lombardo said.

To which Zidek responds that if you watched the Oct. 19 council debate, you know why it’s all a poorly constructed facade.

“What was hilarious is that they were sitting in a conference room with a portrait of a man sitting between them who was the former head of the Republican machine, Tommy Judge. Who is that brain-dead on their side to not realize the optics of claiming that you’re not part of the machine when the patriarch of the machine is literally looming above those of your heads in the background? It’s just bizarre to me,” Zidek said.