Pushing for Change

You’ve probably heard the phrase, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” It’s an aspirational mantra that calls on everyday people to embody the qualities we’d like to see more of — courage, kindness, generosity — and to envision ourselves as agents of change, rather than passive passengers on the ride of life.

Often, though, we find ourselves taking the path of least resistance, sticking to the comfortable habits we’re used to. So what is it that catalyzes change? That gives people the vision, passion, and determination to push for what they think is right?

On this episode, we explore what motivates people to change – both themselves, and the world around them. We hear stories about people on both sides of the discourse about fluoridated water, what science has to say about what makes protests effective, and a psychologist who pushed himself to overcome his chronic procrastination.

ALSO HEARD: