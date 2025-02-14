Pushing for Change
A look at what motivates everyday people to effect change, both in their own lives and the wider world.Listen 48:52
You’ve probably heard the phrase, “Be the change you want to see in the world.” It’s an aspirational mantra that calls on everyday people to embody the qualities we’d like to see more of — courage, kindness, generosity — and to envision ourselves as agents of change, rather than passive passengers on the ride of life.
Often, though, we find ourselves taking the path of least resistance, sticking to the comfortable habits we’re used to. So what is it that catalyzes change? That gives people the vision, passion, and determination to push for what they think is right?
On this episode, we explore what motivates people to change – both themselves, and the world around them. We hear stories about people on both sides of the discourse about fluoridated water, what science has to say about what makes protests effective, and a psychologist who pushed himself to overcome his chronic procrastination.
ALSO HEARD:
- When Jenny Ahlstrom was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, in 2010, she wanted to take an active role in charting her treatment plan. She asked her doctors for data on how different treatments worked out for patients like her — but was told no such data existed. We talk with Ahlstrom about how that gap pushed her to create the HealthTree Foundation, a nonprofit website that provides support and information for blood cancer patients and researchers.
- Over the past year, intense protests have raged across the U.S. and the world against the war between Israel and Hamas. Some were peaceful, some were disruptive, some turned violent. But does protesting actually work – and what kind of protest works best? Reporter Alan Yu investigates what science can tell us about what makes for an effective protest.
Segments from this episode
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.