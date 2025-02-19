This story is from The Pulse, a weekly health and science podcast.

Bad advice. That’s what Jenny Ahlstrom felt like her brother-in- law, David Ahlstrom, was getting, after he was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, an aggressive type of blood cancer, in 2004. For example, when he was hospitalized with respiratory distress related to his illness, his family was told he had just hours to live, and they should just let him go.

Instead, Ahlstrom and her husband went online, searched far and wide, found an existing drug that could potentially help David — and convinced his doctors to try it.

“They gave it to David and 72 hours later, he was riding a stationary bike and was able to get out of the hospital. He lived another six months after that,” she said.

But Ahlstrom and her family wondered, why did they have to intervene and find this treatment option?

“As a family, we just thought, that’s really crazy,” she recalled. “Why didn’t we have the data to understand this problem? Why didn’t we have the data to understand this is a potential solution for him and for others? None of his peers will ever know that that worked for him for an extended period of time.” The drug didn’t get approved for this indication for another 14 years by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Ahlstrom says doctors also told her brother-in-law to start with chemotherapy to treat his cancer — and to wait to try a stem cell transplant. But by the time he had gone through all the chemo options, he was too sick for the transplant. David died just a year after getting his diagnosis.

After losing him, Ahlstrom had so many questions on her mind. “Why don’t we have these insights when we need them? Why aren’t we using data to make personalized cancer treatment decisions,” she wondered.

Ahlstrom and her husband, Paul, felt motivated to change this. They started building a platform that could help patients navigate their diagnosis and find individualized, up-to-date resources and treatments. They named it: HealthTree.

But life got busy, and the website project stalled. Paul got a new job and the family moved from Utah to Mexico. There was so much going on, Ahlstrom felt exhausted all of the time, but she chalked it up to being a mom of six kids and moving to a foreign country.

“Our kids were ages two to about 15. And that’s a lot of kids to try to manage and so I just thought, ‘Well, who isn’t tired moving to a foreign country?’ But I was so fatigued that I would have a personal tutor come over to teach me Spanish in the morning and I would fall asleep during my lesson.”

Eventually, she realized her fatigue was a sign of something more — something was wrong. In 2010 after a big checkup, she got her own very serious diagnosis; multiple myeloma, another type of blood cancer.

After having seen what her brother-in-law had gone through she wanted to take a very active role in researching her own treatment. She also felt really motivated to get back to working on the HealthTree website.

“We’re going to advocate for ourselves. We’re going to advocate for others. We’re going to get educated. We’re going to do the research,” Ahlstrom said.

The main issue she wanted to address was the lack of data on treatments and outcomes.

“So, I went to my first doctor and I said, ‘Show me the data for patients that look like me, that are younger, that have a high risk feature. What do they get for treatment and how do they respond? If you show me the data, I’m going to pick the best path for me.’ Nobody could show me that. Nobody. And that didn’t make sense to me as a patient.”