The Big Chill and the Future of Refrigeration

We’ve only been able to harness the cold for our benefit for a little over 100 years, but innovations like refrigeration and air conditioning have completely transformed the way we live and eat.

A massive cold chain makes it possible to buy salmon from Alaska, grapes from Chile, and cheese from Italy; to have sushi in Kansas and ice cream in the summer. Air conditioning allows us to function and to be comfortable during the hot summer months. But it all comes at a cost — and not just financially. Refrigeration and air conditioning use a lot of energy, and that’s a problem in our ever-warming world.

On this encore episode, we look at how advances in cold technology have shaped our lives and changed the world — for better and for worse. We hear about working in a cold storage warehouse and the smell of frozen pizzas; about super-cold “blast” freezers that can bring us fresher seafood and reduce waste; and about the race to develop more sustainable air conditioners. We’ll also find out what it actually looks like to have your body cryonically preserved.

