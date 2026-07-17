How Reliable Is Forensic Science? The Truth About Criminal Profiling and Investigations

Crime is one of the most popular genres across books, podcasts, and television. Procedural crime shows like “Mindhunter” or “Law & Order: SVU” or “True Detective” invite us into the world of forensic science. We see detectives dusting for fingerprints, testing DNA, doing psychological deep dives on suspects, or analyzing ballistics and tire tracks — leveraging all the science and technology at their disposal to lead them to their perpetrator — and almost always getting it right.

These depictions are, of course, based on real methods rooted in scientific research — but in the real world, there’s much debate over how accurate a lot of these techniques are.

On this episode, we evaluate the role of science in criminal investigations. We hear about the evolution of criminal profiling, from its FBI origins to its Hollywood mythology, and why some critics say this approach is unscientific. We also learn about efforts to standardize evidence-gathering techniques, and meet a crime researcher who had a volatile run-in with a neighbor that created new insights for him.