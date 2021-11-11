Due to COVID mandates in the Delaware Valley, most events require proof of vaccination and have mask mandates. Since the situation remains fluid, scheduled events may be rescheduled or canceled as regulations change, so be sure to check with venues and be aware of ticket return/refund policies beforehand.

This weekend, there are a number of hybrid event options that allow attendees to choose their experience whether it’s in-person or online. Among the highlights are two film festivals and an art show in a historic village.

Named after a beloved longtime volunteer, the Ruby M. Stanley One-Act Festival is put on by the Wilmington Drama League, a nonprofit community theater that’s been in existence for more than 85 years. During the two-day festival, plays by local playwrights, both original and those that have been previously produced, are performed and the audience votes on the best one. “Pleasure Doing Business With You” by Jim Hawkins, “Tumbleweeds” by Edmund P. Sabato, and “Lunchbreak” by Michael Tarringer are among the plays in competition.

What: Live theater

Live theater Where: Wilmington Drama League, 10 W. Lea Blvd. Wilmington, Del.

Wilmington Drama League, 10 W. Lea Blvd. Wilmington, Del. When: Nov. 12 and 13, 8 p.m.

Nov. 12 and 13, 8 p.m. How much: $12