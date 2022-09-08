The Fringe lineup includes eight special curated productions: “Spokaoke,” “An Untitled Love,” “Late Night Snacks,” “Black Lodge,” “Jerome Bel,” “Speech,” “Food,” and “The Path of Pins or the Path of Needles.”

The very clever “Spokaoke,” created by writer/director and 2019 MacArthur Fellow Annie Dorsen invites audience members to recite speeches as they would sing karaoke songs.

“It could be anything,” said Stuccio, “from the 1963 Martin Luther King, Jr. ‘I Have a Dream’ speech to Socrates to modern speeches. You stand up and the words are there on a screen, and you deliver the speech.”

Taken a step further, The Lightning Rod Special Production of “Speech” is a satire of the free speech debate designed to drive home the point that what we say matters.

“It’s a bunch of really interesting theatrical vignettes. It’s about the pageantry of ‘virtue signaling’ like I’m going to behave the best in the room right now,” Stuccio described.

His favorite character in the show is the director of a college theatre group who has to explain on opening night that the cast quit because someone offended somebody. “We’re all going through this,” said Stuccio. “And it’s evolving every day.”

Also among the curated performances, “Late Night Snacks” is pure cabaret, and then some, presented by The Bearded Ladies Cabaret. It offers different performers every night with some legends of Philadelphia’s cabaret scene hosting nightly.

“There are musical acts, comics, circus artists, and everything in between. And it’s happening as a late night experience, as a great part of the Fringe Festival,” Stuccio said.