The 38th annual celebration of Latin arts and culture, sponsored by Taller Puertorriqueño, will feature music genres like salsa, samba, merengue, and timba and dance styles like bachata, rumba, and cha cha. Vendors will be on hand to provide information on community services and resources. Local vendors will also showcase Latin foods.

What: Street festival

Street festival Where: North 5th Street between Huntingdon and Somerset

North 5th Street between Huntingdon and Somerset When: Noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Noon – 6 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. How much: Free, pay as you go

Arts & culture

Opera Philadelphia, through its Opera in the Park series, is behind this community event at the Esperanza Arts Center. The main event is an outdoor screening of the Opera’s production of Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” starting at 7:30 p.m. Comedian Che Guerrero is hosting and performing. The Angel Luis Gonzalez Ensemble will play live.

What: Cultural event

Cultural event Where: Esperanza Arts Center, 4261 N. 5th St.

Esperanza Arts Center, 4261 N. 5th St. When: 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10

5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 How much: Free, registration recommended

Food & drink

The 13th annual Philadelphia Honey Festival will take place in three locations around the city over three non-consecutive days. At Philadelphia’s Glen Foerd, visitors can tour the estate, see a bee “hotel,” watch a bee extraction, and learn how to make a garden attractive to pollinators. At Wyck Historic House, there’s a workshop on honey’s medicinal benefits and a talk by FarmerJawn’s Christa Barfield, as well as exhibitions and vendors. Bartram’s Garden features storytellers Stacey Woodson and Aisha Toombs as well as a honey extraction demo. At each location, visits can expect to see Don Shump of the Philadelphia Bee Company showcase his “bee beard” as he shares fun facts about bees and likely warns kids not to try similar moves at home.