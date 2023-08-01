Philly Fringe returns with a focus on local performance artists

Stuccio has been sinking resources into renovating the FringeArts building, on the river at Race Street and Delaware Avenue, to make it more amenable to being a hub of the festival. What had been a French restaurant, La Peg, is now the Fringe Bar, an open-concept bar and kitchen which debuted in the spring with an expanded outdoor beer garden.

But FringeArts has fewer resources for inviting international artists to the festival. In 2023, all of FringeArts’ curated performances will feature local artists from the Philadelphia region or New York. Stuccio is not bringing anyone in from abroad.

“That kind of risk capital is not there,” he said. “But that’s totally okay because, as it happens, this city we live in is rich with amazing artists.”

The lineup includes gender queer artist John Jarboe, of the Bearded Ladies, who will premiere a new work, “Rose,” a cabaret fantasia based on the true story of Jarboe absorbing her twin sister while in utero. Jarboe will also curate the return of Late Night Snacks, a showcase cabaret with a rotating cast of performers.

The New York-based, Tony-winning set designer Mimi Lien — who has worked with Philly’s Pig Iron Theatre — will bring the world premiere of her “Rhythm Bath” to the Fringe. The immersive dance piece was made in collaboration with choreographer Susan Marshall of Princeton University.

Meg Saligman’s “Make Bank” may seem like a throwback to the early days of the Philly Fringe when it started in 1997 as a scrappy theater experiment taking over underused buildings in Old City. Saligman recently bought the historic Manufacturer’s National Bank building, on 3rd Street, and is planning to convert it into a permanent, immersive art space exploring ideas of currency and money.

“We’ll have true stories about a very fictional thing. The fictional thing is money,” Saligman said. “Money can be anything that we make of it. It’s fictional. Does it have to be this place of greed and competition, or is it more of an example of how we all follow a fictitious system, believe in it, and work together in exchange.”

The Frank Furness-designed bank building was erected in 1870 and features a skylit, 5-story atrium. It was most recently used as private offices and has not been accessible by the public since 1985. Before Saligman begins renovations to transform it into a permanent art experience, she is inviting Fringe Fest audiences inside to help imagine the next iteration of the space.