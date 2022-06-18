“We live outside of a perceived cultural capital. We don’t live in New York or L.A. We live in Detroit,” said Azab. “Our work definitely has Detroit fingerprints all over it.”

A Host of People will perform “Cleopatra Boy,” an original work inspired by a line from Shakespeare’s “Antony and Cleopatra.” Moments before poisoning herself, Cleopatra despairs over her posthumous legacy when she imagines herself being portrayed by “some squeaking Cleopatra boy, my greatness in the posture of a whore.”

“We are looking at how her story got retold primarily by white men many years after she died,” said Azab. “That is a pattern we see happening historically to women, people of color, and queer folks. Their narrative can be taken by others and be construed in a certain way. We are using that to show how we want to take our narratives back.”

Azab said none of the Detroit artists have ever performed in Philadelphia before, perhaps with the exception of Ahya Simone, a sought-after experimental harpist and filmmaker.

Much of the work presented in Trade School is meant to be challenging.

Bate’s piece, “Wig Wag,” is based on a choral composition written for a vocal quartet, but the performance extends to the audience who are expected to sing along, whether they want to or not.

“The show is trying to make space for a variety of comfort levels,” said Bate. “A big part of my work as an artist is about taking people who wish secretly that they could sing and giving them permission to do it.”

Even if you have never secretly wished to sing in public, there is also space in this piece for you. Bate does not expect everyone to be enthusiastic, designing “Wig Wag” to reflect a broader society.

“The white Western choral music tradition I came up in — there’s a lot of beautiful things about that tradition, but a thing that is strange to me is the idea that everyone is trying to sound the same,” she said. “I’m interested in making music where we just acknowledge that we’re all constantly impacting each other, and the impacts are all over the map. We don’t have to aspire to a conformity of reaction.”

“Wig Wag” is still in development, and is not the final version of what Bate hopes the piece will become. Part of the vision of Trade School is training the audience to embrace the artistic process, not just the product.

Bishop-Stone believes that including audiences in creative development is essential to a post-pandemic art world.

“In 2020 and 2021, I really stopped having any expectations about what ‘finished’ means, in terms of when a work meets its audience,” she said. “Part of the way we should be considering moving forward is: How can we be malleable, both as artists and audiences, to the special relationship of showing work now.”

One of the performances will be “The Colonialists” by the Philadelphia ensemble Applied Mechanics. The immersive theater performance will divide the audience into groups to be led on different walking paths through the University of the Arts’ Gershman Hall.