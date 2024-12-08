Activists worry that Trump will bulldoze trans rights. Here’s how they’re preparing

Afraid. Disappointed. Frustrated.

This is how Giovanni Santiago is feeling after former President Donald Trump’s reelection victory.

“What I do believe is that LGBTQ people, specifically trans people, are a target for him, and are a target for his fan base,” Santiago, who is trans, says about the president-elect.

The 38-year-old lives in Ohio, where state law has banned gender-affirming care for youths and participation of transgender girls and women on girls and women’s sports teams. He is seeing and feeling the impacts of the political fight over rights for transgender people every day.

Nationally, the issue of gender-affirming care for minors was before the Supreme Court this week, after families challenged Tennessee’s ban.

Santiago, a local activist in Cleveland, isn’t alone in how he feels.