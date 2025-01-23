From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia’s executive director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs has resigned in the wake of sweeping actions taken by President Donald Trump during his first days in office.

Amy Eusebio will leave her position effective Friday after serving in the executive director role since 2019. Eusebio joined city government as the Municipal ID program director and has more than 15 years of nonprofit work.

“As a black Latina, daughter of Dominican immigrants, leading the launch of the PHL City ID program and leading the Philadelphia Office of Immigrant Affairs for the last five years has been an incredible honor,” Eusebio said in a release. “I am grateful to the mayor for appointing me to this role, and the many local, state and national partners I’ve had the pleasure of working with to advance immigrant inclusion and visibility since 2019.”

“I thank Amy for her service to our City and especially for her service to the immigrant community,” Mayor Cherelle Parker said. “Amy has worked diligently to make sure Philadelphia is a welcoming place to people from all walks of life.”

On Trump’s first day in office, he signed executive orders targeting immigration, including ending automatic citizenship to children born in the United States to parents who don’t have legal status.