City Council members call on ICE to release ‘lifelong Philadelphian’ in detention

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia City Councilmember Nicolas O’Rourke joined local immigration activists to denounce recent federal deportation policies and call on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to release Sereyrath “One” Van.

“We are here because one man, a son, a friend, a community member, and a Philadelphian, born in a war zone that America had everything to do with,” O’Rourke (At-large) said, referring to Van. “Today, he’s at risk of being deported to Cambodia, a country that he’s never stepped a foot in.”

Van’s parents left Cambodia during the Khmer Rouge genocide — which killed 2 million people — fleeing to Thailand, where he was born and lived in a refugee camp. The family arrived in Philadelphia in 1984 when Van was 4 years old. Van was later granted permanent residence and a green card.

In 2018, Van was convicted of intent to sell cocaine and marijuana. While serving his sentence, ICE began deportation proceedings. Last August, Van was taken into custody at the Moshannon Valley Detention Center, where he has been held since. The 1996 Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigration Responsibility Act allows for the deportation of refugees and other immigrants — even green card holders — if they are convicted of certain crimes, including some drug offenses.

Van Sam, community defense manager with VietLead, said Van’s story is common among the Southeast Asian community in the U.S. who are not given the benefit of second chances even after having served their sentences.

“Our community was displaced by the U.S. military intervention during the war in Southeast Asia, formerly known as the Vietnam War, which ended only 50 years ago,” Sam said. “We were resettled and systematically disenfranchised communities in American cities because the refugee resettlement process failed us.”