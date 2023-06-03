The new exhibition “Ancient Food and Flavor” is a banquet of less sexy objects that played a huge role in ancient societies. It focuses on three archeological sites that gave up unusual amounts of food artifacts: Robenhausen in Switzerland, a 6,000 year-old former wetland where water preserved food such as flax and apples; Pachacámac in Peru, about 600 years ago, where the dry climate acted as a preserving agent; and Numayra in Jordan, destroyed by a sudden fire 4,500 years ago that scorched everything into a state of preservation.

The exhibition features what looks like dried pellets which, on closer inspection, turn out to be tiny apples that were cut in half to be dried and stored for future meals. There’s also flat rinds of the lucuma fruit of the Andes mountains, and grape seeds likely leftover from winemaking in Jordan.

The objects may not be mouthwatering to look at — a vial of goat dung is among the artifacts — but with some archeological research and a little imagination the flavor profiles of these ancient people can whet the appetite.

Moore combines what archeologists know about the spice routes of ancient global trade with the physical record of foodstuff artifacts to come up with tastes.

“We know where every peppercorn was dropped from Indonesian to Holland over the course of 500 years,” she said.

In Switzerland, for example, apples were abundant and likely combined with meat to lend sweetness and tartness to savory dishes.

The food in Peru was probably not like Peruvian cuisine as it is known today, because things like onions and garlic — the basis of many savory dishes — would not have been available at the time.

“And, of course, pre-Columbian societies of all kinds had no dairy foods,” Moore said. “Forget cream and cheese. So you’re left with fruit and chili peppers, and the tanginess of some of the root foods — ones you’re probably less familiar with like yuca and ulluco and ñame.”