Jeremy Johnson worked for more than two years to help Penn Museum rethink its Native North American exhibition.

A member of the Delaware Tribe of Indians, also known as the Lenape, Johnson said that when he finally saw it come together, he got emotional.

“What you see on display are not just items,” Johnson said, then paused to compose himself. “They’re my relatives.”