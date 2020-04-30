When “Spit Spreads Death” opened last year, it had all the hallmarks of an exhibition worthy of the Mütter Museum, an institution known for its creepy artifacts of sundry medical ailments. It is simultaneously engaging and disturbing.

The exhibition about how the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic hit Philadelphia has historic government pamphlets and posters about how to contain the infection (that’s where it got its title) and bizarre medical beliefs (children were given whiskey because it was believed to prevent infection).

A century removed from the worst public health crisis in city history, museum visitors were allowed to have fun with it. The museum created a database of the dead, compiled from various public records, searchable by neighborhood so you could see who died at which address on your block

“It feels different now. It didn’t have the weight that it does now,” said Donald Nally, director of The Crossing choir, which performed an original choral composition for the exhibition, “Protect Yourself from Infection.”

The work, written and performed last year, was commissioned from Putlizer-winning composer David Lang, and is one of the most eerily moving elements of the exhibition. The sung words were taken from government documents offering simple advice to the public about how to avoid the flu.

The official recommendations are both oddly old-fashioned — “Keep your feet dry,” “Avoid moving picture shows” — and completely contemporary: “Walk to the office if possible,” “Keep out of crowds.”

“Thousands of Philadelphians died when these words were being constructed,” said Nally. “Now we’re hoping that thousands and thousands of people don’t die.”