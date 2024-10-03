From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

City leaders helped break ground on a pair of community projects Wednesday morning, including one in Philadelphia’s Logan neighborhood that has seen a significant jump in costs because of the COVID pandemic.

As the dirt was ceremoniously shoveled to signify the start of the Barrett Playground rebuilding, community advocate Cecil Hankins spoke about how the community is happy to see the project survived in the face of post-pandemic inflation.

Groundbreaking at the Barrett playground Oct. 2, 2024. (Tom MacDonald/WHYY)

The original price tag for the project “I think was $9 million,” Hankins said. “COVID delayed us. The cost of this facility went from $9 million all the way up to now $20.6 million.”

Parks and Recreation Commissioner Susan Slawson said the rebirth of the recreation center shows how much the city cares about children.

“Whatever it costs to bring this up, because when you do this, you’re also bringing up the community, and you’re telling the community and you’re telling all these young people here, ‘We value you.’”

Aparna Palantino heads up the city’s capital programs office. She said the facility will have something for just about everyone.

“Providing modern, clean and safe spaces for people of all ages,” she said. “Now more than ever it’s important to create those amenities for our youth for all of our communities so they can engage in positive activities.”