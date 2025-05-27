Philadelphia Renaissance Faire offers medieval magic

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphia wound back the clock at historic Fort Mifflin over Memorial Day weekend.

Not to reenact a famous American Revolutionary War battle — but to relive the dawn of the English Renaissance with a splash of Medieval fantasy.

The third annual Philadelphia Renaissance Faire capped its three-day run Monday, with tabletop game tournaments at the Gaming Stronghold, axe throwing and archery contests at the Proving Grounds, blacksmith demonstrations and live performances galore.

Joyce Willis and her daughter Ntazia Brittingham bonded over their shared “nerdom.”

“It’s also really nice to just to experience something outside of the everyday that we see in Philadelphia to get away to allow for an opportunity for a fantasy and cosplay and just smiles and also the historical aspect of it too,” Willis said.

Costumed faire-goers and casually dressed attendees engaged in role-playing activities under the Memorial Day sun to the tune of folk songs. Artisan vendors played into the bit, serving up helpings of huge turkey legs.

“We had no plans for Memorial Day and I always remembered doing this when I was a kid, so I wanted to bring my own kids to experience the Renaissance Fair,” attendee Christopher Muessig said.

Daniel GreenWolf, co-founder of the fair, is also a magician and a fire breather. He’s been enamored with Middle Age-era showmanship since he was a child.

“It was the last bastion of vaudeville,” GreenWolf said. “There was nowhere else that you were going to see a storyteller, a juggler, a belly dancer, a fire performer and a magician all in the same place in the course of one day. You wouldn’t see that anywhere else except for a Renaissance fair.”