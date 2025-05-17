From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Philadelphians of all ages wasted no time in taking advantage of the sunny and warm Saturday to traverse the newly-opened Christian to Crescent section of the Schuylkill River Trail.

A decade in the making, the 650-foot cable bridge spans a half-mile to extend the Schuylkill River Trail to the Grays Ferry Crescent.

Kyndall Nicholas and Nohelly Derosiers were walking on the trail from Grays Ferry towards Center City, where they planned to try a new ice cream shop in Rittenhouse.

Nicholas, a Grays Ferry resident, said in the past she has had to walk to the Graduate Hospital neighborhood to be able to access the trail, and has been eagerly awaiting the completion of this project since 2020.

“I’m excited that I get this opportunity to actually have a connection closer to where I live,” she said.

Nicholas said she likes to come to the trail to take walks, hang out in a hammock, eat and paint. Access to green spaces, she said, is important for public health.

“I think it just makes it more accessible in general, for whether it’s fitness or whether it’s just a reason to get outside, so that you don’t only see trash or just sidewalks that are cracked and hard to walk on or hard to run on,” she said. “So being able to have a space like this actually makes it easier for us of all ages and all kinds of people, to be able to do these things on a regular basis.”