From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A new section of the Schuylkill River Trail, known as Christian to Crescent, will open this week.

The $48 million project, a decade in the making, will ultimately connect Center City with the Grays Ferry neighborhood in South Philadelphia.

The trail officially opens May 17 with a ribbon cutting ceremony and family activities. However, trail users can get a sneak peek Wednesday, May 14 during a fundraiser.

The new half-mile segment stretches between Christian Street and Grays Ferry Crescent, creating access to an area that industry and infrastructure had previously cut off.

The trail takes walkers and bikers on a winding path along the Schuylkill River, and under I-76. It features a 650-foot white cable-stay bridge with two tall towers — where walkers and bikers can enjoy views of the Schuylkill River. At night, the bridge will light up the sky.

Building a bridge was the only way to connect the trail to the area, because of a freight line along the river.

“This is a relatively short piece of trail, but a really mighty trail,” said Daniel Paschall, the East Coast Greenway Alliance’s Mid-Atlantic manager.