Ardmore hosts first-ever holiday market

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Ardmore kicked off its first-ever holiday market Saturday, hosting more than 20 vendors.

Despite the winter chill, holiday shoppers wandered through Schauffele Plaza, perusing everything from candles and pottery to clothing and glassware.

“As an artist, if we didn’t have markets, we wouldn’t be able to actually sell our work,” said Marcia Reiver, a Bryan Mawr-based ceramicist who was selling her pottery, jewelry and other wares at the market Saturday.

“When you buy something from an artist, you’re actually making a big deal,” she said.

In addition to showcasing local artists, the market is designed to boost foot traffic to local businesses, said Alec Hersh, executive director of Ardmore Initiative, the town’s business improvement district.

“There are holiday events elsewhere in the Main Line,” Hersh said. “I wanted to make something happen here in downtown Ardmore that would make it really serve as … that magnetic force for people all across, from West Philly all the way up to Malvern, to come here.”

Grace O’Shea was carrying her toddler while browsing the different stalls. She said she and her family were able to walk just blocks from their home to check out the event.

“It’s great to have proximity to a market like this,” she said. “We are always looking for fun things to do on the weekend, right? And this is something super easy for us.”

Visitors can pick up a passport for the month of December at the market, said Rebecca D’Ostilio, marketing and events manager for Ardmore Initiative.

Once someone gets three stickers from participating businesses with any purchase, they can enter a giveaway for three $100 gift cards.

“That brings the community together, too,” she said. “You feel like you’re participating in shopping small. Which is the point of this, even with the vendors, right, you’re supporting a small business, and I think that’s super important.”