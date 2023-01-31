Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover.

New Garden Township has acquired 106-acres of land, formerly the site of the Loch Nairn Golf Club, for use as a passive-recreation park complete with walking trails.

While the public park is technically already open for those who can walk there, its official opening is scheduled for 2024, once public parking is available and the property is renovated from its current state as an 18-hole golf course.

“Once the park is open for the public. They can enjoy it. I think they’ll have a really beautiful area for passive recreation, for walking, for taking your animals — whatever you want to do to enjoy nature. It’s a really special area,” Township Supervisor David Unger said.