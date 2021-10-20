Sanitation solutions: How giving people trash bins made Baltimore cleaner

When then-president Donald Trump went on the attack against Rep. Elijah Cummings in 2019, he made an oddly specific claim about the late congressman’s Baltimore-area district: that it was “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess.”

House Speaker and Baltimore native Nancy Pelosi rose to Cummings’ defense, while other observers noted that rat problems were actually worse on Trump’s home turf of Washington, D.C. In fact, while Baltimore does have a long history of rodent infestations, rat complaints by residents had fallen sharply over the previous four years, reportedly plummeting 47% from 2015 to 2018.

According to local officials and residents, much of the drop could be credited to a policy decision by Baltimore’s municipal government. In 2016, the city spent $9 million to buy its residents 200,000 big green trash cans with lids and wheels, and half a million dollars more to retrofit trash trucks with automated lifting arms.

The move was prompted not only by escalating numbers of rats, but also by injuries to sanitation workers from lifting trash bags all day and trash blowing out of containers, said Matthew Garbark, deputy director of the Department of Public Works.

“On a windy, blustery day, if a bag had been ripped open or a can had lost its lid, it was not uncommon to see all sorts of stuff, papers and other trash and all, blown throughout the alleys,” he said.

Simply giving people new bins “worked extremely well. We saw a lot less litter and a lot less rat population as a result of that,” he said. A reduction in injuries also cut the city’s spending on worker’s compensation claims.

The cans didn’t solve all of Baltimore’s problems. Some residents don’t have a good place to store them, or think they’re ugly or smelly, Garbark said. Bins break or are stolen. Replacing them has been hampered by pandemic-related supply issues. There’s even been something of a rat resurgence as residents have been eating at home more over the past year and generating more curbside trash.

Like Philadelphia and other big cities, Baltimore also has other trash challenges, like illegal dumping and a low recycling rate. But its green bin program and other initiatives show there are relatively simple steps municipalities can take to tangibly improve the cleanliness of their neighborhoods, provided they have sufficient funding and political will.

Terrill Haigler, aka “Ya Fav Trashman,” a former Philadelphia sanitation worker who has recently become a prominent activist on trash issues, said it has been clear for a long time that his city should follow Baltimore and many other places in switching to a system of standardized trash cans and semi-automated collection trucks.

“I’ve been singing that since I started,” said Haigler, who worked for Philadelphia’s Streets Department from December 2019 to February 2021. “The sanitation worker just has to wheel the can to the truck, tip it with a lever, and wheel it back. Cuts down on injuries, cuts down on stuff getting in the street, but also regulates the trash. It makes everyone have to fit everything into the blue can and the black can, or whatever color they’ll be.”