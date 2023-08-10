Two SEPTA buses were involved in a South Philadelphia crash Wednesday — making it the third incident involving a SEPTA vehicle so far this week.

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. when a route G bus collided into another Route G bus that was stopped at 15th and Oregon Streets, according to SEPTA.

Six people were injured, three in each bus.

At least ten crashes involving a SEPTA vehicle have been reported so far this year, three of which have happened in the last week.