Will Philly’s new mayor try to curb street racing?

Street racing in Philadelphia draws spectators and concern from residents alike. An assemblage of street cars drew overcrowding in the Spring Garden section of the city on March 11.

“We received the call at 10:48 p.m. Units were dispatched and no arrests were documented,” the Philadelphia Police Department stated.

Many residents and street racers captured videos and pictures of the chaos at 23rd and Spring Garden streets, and posted them to social media.

Residents in the nearby Fairmount neighborhood called 911 but allege the response was slow, according to WHYY News partner 6abc.

PPD confiscates bikes or four-wheelers because they are illegal to have in the city.

WHYY News reached out to the Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) for comment. The PPD did not respond, as of the time of publication.

“It’s always so insane when they do this, it’s a fever dream, and I’ve seen them do this around City Hall,” Fairmount resident Emily Patten, 23, stated.

Mayor Kenney released a statement to promise ”they were working with the police department to ensure that these reckless incidents didn’t happen in the future.“

How will the next mayor address the city’s street racing issue? Here’s how five mayoral candidates responded to WHYY News’ request for comment: