Trump gunman’s hometown of Bethel Park reels after assassination attempt

To understand this quiet Pittsburgh suburb, just ask Gary Turney whether it’s a pleasant place to live.

Turney, 70, a retired machinist, has been in the community for more than three decades, and, for the most part, he has enjoyed it.

“Except in the winter time, when they plow the street, they salt it, he always shifts his salt right there at the stop sign,” said Turney, pointing out the window of his modest brick home at a four-way intersection just outside. “It wakes you up,” he said with a laugh.

That’s the biggest complaint here: the noisy salt trucks during the snowy months. That’s Bethel Park in a nutshell.

It’s an unassuming working-class community of about 30,000, where people live private lives and keep to themselves.

That’s, in part, why recent events struck like a thunderbolt: when they discovered the 20-year-old man who attempted to assassinate former President Trump at a rally grew up here, thrusting this largely overlooked Pennsylvania suburb into international headlines.

“It floored me. It’s unbelievable,” Turney said. “What is it, two blocks up the street?”