Low pay is causing a staffing crisis for disability care. Advocates say Pa.’s plan to raise wages isn’t enough

The shortage has left thousands of people without essential services and their families without desperately needed help.

Many providers and families blame the staffing crisis on skimpy government funding. The state’s reimbursement rates for support services, they said, are too low to pay a living wage to professional caregivers, making hiring and retaining workers nearly impossible.

In some cases, families waited years to receive funding from the state for those services only to find there is no one to provide them.

As of September, there were over 12,000 people with an intellectual disability in need of financial help on a state waitlist for funding, according to Brandon Cwalina, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania’s Department of Human Services,

The wait for those who sign up is an average of over two years, and patient advocates say there are likely many more families who need services but aren’t on the waitlist.

“Now we have families who … finally got the funding for the services they need, and we can’t provide them with those services because we can’t recruit and retain staff,” said Nancy Murray, senior vice president of Achieva, a disability services provider in Southwestern Pennsylvania. “In my career, I never thought we’d get to this point.”

Before the pandemic, there was already an urgent national shortage of professional caregivers, largely due to low pay and a rapidly aging population that outpaces the growth of the direct care workforce. Now, service providers and families say the problem has worsened.

“We used to call this a crisis,” Murray said. “Now we’re beginning to see the whole system just crumble and start to collapse.”

One Pittsburgh mom said she has been looking for three years for a caregiver for her son, who lives with autism. In Westmoreland County, a family hasn’t been able to find services for their daughter, who requires 24/7 care, since the program she went to every day shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

Two studies from 2019 and 2021 conducted by groups representing providers found the average hourly rate for support professionals in Pennsylvania to be around $13 or $14. That’s in line with the national average, according to PHI, a national research and advocacy organization for direct care workers.

And with businesses fighting to attract workers amid a national labor shortage, the organizations that employ support professionals simply can’t compete.

“They can go and make more money at Lowe’s or almost anywhere,” said Karen Jacobsen, executive director of Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh, a disability services provider in the Pittsburgh region. “Walmart, Olive Garden, you name it.”

Patrick DeMico of The Provider Alliance in Westmoreland County describes a chicken-and-the-egg dilemma, linking low staffing levels to low pay, and the low pay to the low reimbursement rates offered by the state’s Medicaid program, a primary funder of such services.

“The state is essentially the sole source of funding for providers, so unless there is sufficient funding in the rates, they cannot afford to pay competitive wages to [direct support professionals],” DeMico said. “The vast majority of spending by providers is for DSP compensation.”

As part of a $1.2 billion plan to address the industry’s concerns, the state said it will increase the reimbursement rate to a level that would allow providers to pay $15 an hour on average. Providers were quick to critique that part of the plan as too small to truly turn the tide.

Additionally, they say further rate hikes will be needed to sustain any positive impacts on staffing levels, and that would require consensus in future state budget cycles, something providers are wary of counting on from Harrisburg.

“Unless they act … this is a 10-alarm fire. People’s lives are at risk,” said Gary Blumenthal of InVision Human Services, a nonprofit service provider for people with intellectual disabilities.

In the meantime, families are left without help.

Though she is compensated for her work as Chris’ caregiver through the same state program that helps families pay for professional services, Stagon said leaving her job meant a loss of pay that significantly impacted the family’s budget. While Chris is back at work part-time, Stagon still provides care for him.

More than anything, Stagon is concerned about getting older.

“I worry every single day, if something happens to me,” she said, “what’s going to happen to him?”

‘Severe shortage’

Lately, 90-hour workweeks have become the norm for Lauren Zak.

The direct support professional for Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh usually cares for four people. But because the organization is so short-staffed, Zak said she’s been bouncing between clients and can see up to 10 different people in a month, sometimes with very little notice.

“People are leaving, trying to find jobs they can live off of,” Zak said.

The workforce shortage has loomed for years. A 2013 report from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services predicted the demand for direct service workers in the United States would increase by nearly half between 2010 and 2020, due to an increase in the aging population and a growing preference for home-based care. That — paired with low average wages, a lack of training, and other recruitment challenges — would result in “a severe shortage of employees,” the report predicted.

And that was before the pandemic. Now, the shortage is so severe that three out of four providers are turning potential clients away, and more than half of providers are discontinuing programs and services, according to the American Network of Community Options and Resources, a trade association for providers. Jacobsen, the executive director of Emmaus, said the organization is so short-staffed she’s been stepping in to cover shifts herself.

“And I’m not alone,” she said. “There are many, many, many CEOs filling shifts right now.”