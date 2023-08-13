Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles.

For the first time ever, Black teens are using firearms to die by suicide at rates greater than white peers.

The new data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also shows gun suicide rates across all groups are the highest they’ve been since the mid-1990s.

The preliminary findings were analyzed by researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

In Philadelphia and other major cities grappling with unprecedented levels of gun violence, experts say the combination of frequent shootings, accessible firearms, and a sense of hopelessness exacerbated by social media likely contribute to the suicide increase among Black teens.

“Unless we’re addressing all forms of violence and how that traumatizes Black youth … we’ll probably continue to see an uptick,” said Joseph Richardson, a professor of African American studies at the University of Maryland. “Particularly because the gun seems to be the easiest solution now to everything.”

Young people who live in areas where gun violence is common are more likely to visit the emergency room for psychiatric emergencies such as depression, PTSD, and ingestion of harmful substances than those who do not, according to a 2021 study from the University of Pennsylvania. Those visits are most common for children residing within two to three blocks of where a shooting occurred.

People aged 18 and under make up 11% of Philadelphia’s 2023 homicide victims, up from 10% in 2022 according to data from the Office of the Controller.

Aliyah Kent, an 18-year-old who grew up in Germantown and graduated high school this year, said she believes homicide and suicide are definitely related.

“With the violence, it could potentially scare people and scare teenagers to think that ’I could be living today and not living tomorrow,’” she said. “It’s always a thought that’s on teenagers’ minds, and that could correlate with suicide.”