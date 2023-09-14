K-9 named Yoda helped authorities catch escaped murderer in Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

As authorities closed in on Danelo Cavalcante, an escaped murderer who spent two weeks on the run after breaking out of a Pennsylvania prison, he made one last attempt to get away.

But a K-9 named Yoda helped bring the manhunt to a swift end.

A plane picked up Cavalcante’s heat signature on Tuesday night in a wooded area of Chester County.

Police formed a tight perimeter around him and moved in to make the arrest early Wednesday morning.

Cavalcante had been lying prone, likely to avoid detection, when search teams of about 20 to 25 members got close enough for him to realize they were there.

“They were able to move in very quietly. They had the element of surprise. Cavalcante did not realize he was surrounded until that had occurred,” said Lt. Col. George Bivens of the Pennsylvania State Police.