The timeline of the hunt for escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante

Sept. 4

Cavalcante is recorded twice on a private trail camera set up at Longwood Gardens, a sprawling horticulture attraction about 5 miles southwest of the prison — first at 8:21 p.m. walking north in the gardens and then by the same camera at 9:33 p.m. walking south — according to Lt. Col. George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police. He is wearing a backpack, a duffel sling-type pack and a hooded sweatshirt.

Sept. 7

The total reward for information that leads to the capture of Cavalcante increases to $20,000.

The corrections officer who was on duty in the guard tower when Cavalcante escaped is fired, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Sept. 9

Cavalcante allegedly steals a white Ford work van from Baily’s Dairy, about three-fourths of a mile from the perimeter around Longwood Gardens, according to Bivens.

At 9:52 p.m., he is captured on a video doorbell camera in East Pikeland Township, more than 20 miles from Longwood Gardens, at a residence that belongs to a man who once worked with Cavalcante, according to Bivens.

The previously bearded fugitive is now clean-shaven and wearing a green hooded sweatshirt over a dark baseball hat, and is seen driving the white Ford van. The former colleague is not home but speaks with Cavalcante via the video doorbell, according to Bivens.

Around 10:07 p.m., Cavalcante shows up at another former work colleague’s home in nearby Phoenixville, according to Bivens. That person is not home but a friend sees Cavalcante and calls the former work colleague, according to Bivens.

Sept. 10

The stolen van is found abandoned with no fuel at 10:40 a.m. in a field behind a barn in East Nantmeal Township, according to Bivens.

Sept. 11

Around 10 p.m., a shirtless Cavalcante allegedly steals a .22-caliber rifle with a scope and flashlight from a resident’s garage on Coventryville Road in East Nantmeal Township, according to police. The homeowner, who is in the garage at the time, fires several shots at Cavalcante with a pistol, but the fugitive flees and is not believed to be harmed, according to Bivens.

Cavalcante’s prison shoes are recovered and another resident reports a pair of work boots were stolen from her porch, according to Bivens.

The reward for information leading to Cavalcante’s capture increases to $25,000.

Sept. 12

Upward of 500 law enforcement are engaged in securing a perimeter, which is about 3 miles east to west and about 2.5 miles north to south and includes PA 23 to the north, PA 100 to the east, Fairview and Nantmeal Mill roads to the south and Iron Bridge and County Park roads to the west in Chester County, according to Bivens.

Sept. 13

Danelo Cavalcante is taken into custody around 8 a.m. after his heat signature was spotted by an aircraft overnight.