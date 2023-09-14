Escaped Pa. prisoner had plans to carjack driver and head to Canada as manhunt intensified

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Authorities are learning more about how a Pennsylvania prisoner survived on the run and his plans to elude law enforcement indefinitely after his daring escape.

Danelo Cavalcante, 34, broke out of the Chester County Prison on August 31. He was captured 14 days later near the outer perimeter with the help of thermal imaging equipment in the air.

In his own words, Cavalcante told authorities he used the woodline to hide from law enforcement. It was a terrain he was familiar with.

“He was only staying in thick, thick woods. And as a matter of fact, he said on multiple occasions law enforcement officers almost stepped on him. We were only five or six feet away,” said Robert Clark, supervisor of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in Philadelphia.

The escaped prisoner used the heavy brush near Longwood Gardens to hide. He was spotted several times on a trail camera at this location as the manhunt intensified.

But as the days went on he decided to take a chance and break the perimeter as hundreds of officers converged on his location.