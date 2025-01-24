Authorities say that the suspects used Branco’s Beckett Authentication Services credentials to create the fraudulent products and then offer them for resale.

Branco, who allegedly attended the event with Parenti, is accused of taking a photo with Kelce in order to validate her “in-the-presence authentication” of the fake memorabilia that was never actually signed.

One of the victims, Joseph Bartolo, who runs a nonprofit group that conducts silent auctions, says he paid Capone $4,700 for 40 autographs.

Beckett Authentication Services apologized to those impacted in an email saying, “A bad-acting independent contractor broke Beckett protocols. Luckily, we have identified this scheme, involved the authorities to take all proper legal action and are now looking to buy back all the fraudulent memorabilia.”

Beckett Authentication Services has filed a lawsuit against Parenti and Branco.

The company says those impacted will be fully refunded for the items and shipping costs once they file a claim.

To create a claim, Beckett says to submit all your receipts and fill out the form here.

Capone was arraigned Wednesday and was released on bail.

Branco and Parenti are expected to turn themselves into Montgomery County Detectives.