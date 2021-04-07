Document: Feds’ proposal refers to expanded ‘bed space’ in Berks detention center

The federal government has proposed more bed space in the Berks Family Residential Center — a detail missing from one commissioner’s public statement last week about the center’s future.

Berks County Commissioner Chair Christian Leinbach said the proposal’s “bottom line” was the county’s willingness to continue detaining families or just women migrants. But he didn’t mention the proposal for more beds, and the possibility of more detainees.

ICE’s proposal is titled “White Paper Proposal for Additional Bed Space at the BCRC.” The 96-bed facility is also known as the Berks County Residential Center, or the BCRC.

Christopher George, who prepared the proposal, is assistant field office director of enforcement and removal operations for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In response to Right-to-Know requests to Berks County from news organizations, including WITF, George sent a signed attestation to the Office of Open Records saying that Berks County was not in possession of the proposal.

Berks County Commissioners approved a letter of support to ICE for the proposal on Feb. 25. The following day, all of the families detained in the center were released to family or sponsors as they continue their asylum cases.

In his attestation, George reports he prepared the proposal for Berks commissioners on Feb 25. It is not clear if the proposal was written, verbal or in some other form.

The same day, commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a letter of support for the proposal with no public discussion. Leinbach’s comments last week were the first in public giving any details of what commissioners supported.

George’s attestation states that “Berks County is not in possession of the White Paper Proposal, having never been provided a copy of the proposal.” It says the proposal is a document prepared for internal review and discussion within ICE.

The agency did not respond to a request for comment. It has not yet responded to WITF’s Freedom of Information Act Request to obtain the proposal.