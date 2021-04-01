Lawyers, civic groups keep the pressure on Berks Family Residential Center

The Berks Family Residential Center in Bern Township is no longer detaining immigrant families — a development credited to a change in immigration policy under President Joe Biden.

But the facility isn’t closed. It’s just waiting for what’s next.

Some say it should be used as an opioid treatment center or a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. Instead, the federal government may turn it into a holding center for migrant women, according to an unnamed source at the U.S. Department of Homeland security cited by The Washington Post.

In February, Berks commissioners voted 2-1 to approve a letter of support for a proposal from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement about the center’s future. But there was no public discussion, and neither the commissioners nor the agency released any details about ICE’s plan — prompting a lawsuit by immigrant advocacy groups.

New battle, same war

The possible change into a women’s detention center is unwelcomed by immigration lawyer Bridget Cambria.

“To choose women as their next fallback is sort of like a slap in the face, because those women need resources, not jails,” Cambria said.

Cambria is the executive director of the Reading-based nonprofit legal assistance group ALDEA — the People’s Justice Center.

ALDEA provides pro bono or low-cost legal representation to immigrant detainees, many times fighting to get them released to family in the U-S while their asylum cases play out in court. It is also part of the Shut Down Berks Coalition, which aims to close the detention facility and is now pushing for more transparency from the county.

ALDEA, several other immigrant advocacy organizations and Temple Law School’s Sheller Center for Social Justice filed the lawsuit against the Berks County Commissioners. They allege the commissioners are violating the state’s Sunshine Law by not sharing information about the plans for the center.

At a Feb. 25 commissioners meeting, the commissioners approved a letter of support for a “white paper proposal” for an updated use for the center.

Berks Commissioner Chair Christian Leinbach and Berks’ first Latino commissioner, Michael Rivera, approved the letter. The board’s lone Democrat, Kevin Barnhardt, opposed the plan. The motion and votes were done with no discussion. The county also denied the Right-To-Know requests of WITF and other news outlets for materials related to the vote.

The complaint, filed in the state’s court of common pleas, claims the commissioners “prevented the public from having a reasonable opportunity to comment, and engaged in private deliberations.”

The Berks County Commissioners did not reply to a request for comment on the lawsuit this week.