A major immigrant detention center just closed in Pa. but plans for new a one could mean more detainees here than ever

When York County commissioners decided in July that the county’s longstanding deal with federal authorities to detain immigrants was no longer beneficial, advocacy groups around the state heralded it as a victory.

Erika Guadalupe Núñez, executive director of the Juntos, said she was among those who celebrated.

“We had just essentially won the closure of what was at that point the largest detention center (in the state) with 800 beds,” Núñez said.

But now, a project in Clearfield County could mean that more immigrants than ever will be incarcerated by federal immigration authorities in Pennsylvania.

“I think what’s particularly infuriating is to learn that a local county had engaged a private company to open the first private detention center in the state that is double the size that York ever was,” Núñez said.

Juntos is joining the ACLU of Pennsylvania in a lawsuit against Clearfield for allegedly not divulging plans to convert the 1,878-bed Moshannon Valley Correctional facility to a detention center for U.S. Customs Enforcement.

The lawsuit alleges that the commissioners did not share the agenda for the Sept. 28 meeting, as required by the state’s open meeting laws, also known as the Sunshine Act. The commissioners only provided public notice that a meeting would be held without giving specifics, the lawsuit claims.

Early this week, Commissioner Chair John Soebel said the county is not commenting on the lawsuit, but it has planned a public meeting to “reaffirm” agreements with ICE and GEO group Wednesday afternoon.