Iwan applied for asylum in the United States, but has been denied twice. His two children are U.S. citizens, and he worked through the pandemic at a factory in New Jersey, manufacturing kilns.

The Democrats’ proposal calls for providing a path to citizenship for essential and farm workers, the so-called Dreamers who grew up in the U.S. after emigrating as children, and some who have been allowed to stay in the U.S. following natural disasters or civil wars at home.

Iwan would qualify, as would hundreds of thousands of people in the region, according to the left-leaning think tank Center for American Progress. In Pennsylvania, an estimated 115,000 people could get green cards if the measure is enacted. In New Jersey, it’s 286,400. Delaware would see 16,800 people gain status.

With Democrats in control of the White House and both chambers of Congress, Iwan asked: “How come whatever they plan, it just, like, falls apart?”

Getting to ‘yes’

Polling shows that a majority of Americans want these changes. In May, at least two-thirds of respondents, including Democrats, Republicans and Independents, to an NPR/Ipsos poll said they supported a pathway to citizenship for immigrants in the above categories.

Charito Calvachi-Mateyko, coordinator of the Delaware Civil Rights Coalition, said the parlimentarian’s decision was wrong and harmful to Latinos, and that besides being the right thing to do, including the citizenship pathway in the reconciliation package would give America a financial boost.

“Republican legislators use the same mechanism in the Trump administration to pass the controversial tax cut for the top 10% of the people in this country,” Calvachi-Mateyko said. “Now, the Democratic legislators wish to use it to invest instead directly in people. So citizenship for immigrants would not only be the moral thing to do, but an economic booster for the nation.”

Democrats have indicated that they do not want to go around the Senate Parliamentarian, but to work with her. New Jersey U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, a key leader on the issue, vowed to find another way.

“I and my Democratic colleagues intend to continue working until we get to ‘yes’ with the Parliamentarian,” he said, in a statement.

Support for the reforms remains strong among many local elected Democrats. Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf recently urged the Pennsylvania Delegation to support the move.

“It’s long past time that we take action to bring millions out of the shadows for an earned pathway to citizenship, provide Dreamers with the protections they are long due, and ensure we tackle the root causes of migration like poverty, violence, and lack of economic opportunity,” said Delaware U.S. Senator Tom Carper.

But the way forward is not clear. Politico reported that Senate Democrats are considering scaling down their proposal, or making a change to existing immigration law that would provide a path to citizenship for some immigrants who arrive by a certain date.

These political maneuvers come amidst strains to the U.S. immigration system. The United States evacuated more than 125,000 people from Afghanistan following its military withdrawal in August, the majority of whom do not have legal standing in this country, but will be extended something called “humanitarian parole.”

Shortly thereafter, the Biden Administration drew condemnation for its treatment of Haitians at the U.S. southern border. Videos show Border Patrol agents on horseback whipping Black immigrants, and holding as many as 15,000 thousand people under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas without adequate food or sanitation. The U.S. begun deporting hundreds to Haiti, in spite of that country’s recent presidential assassination and 7.2 magnitude earthquake. Both of those circumstances in the past have been grounds for allowing immigrants to stay in the U.S. temporarily, rather than deport them to possible death.